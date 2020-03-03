WATCH: North West makes her debut rap performance at Paris Fashion Week

Her performance had mum Kim Kardashian "in tears"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s six-year-old daughter North West has made her debut rap performance.

The famous kid took to the stage at Dad Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week showcase for his premium brand Yeezy.

North opened the show by rapping as models for the brand’s “season 8” showcase posed and walked behind her.

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/38JsTHS9UP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 2, 2020

The six-year-old rapped some lyrics by musician Zaza at the show as a huge audience looked on, which included aunt Kourtney and cousin Penelope Disick.

“Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool.,” she rapped.

“See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah! What are those?”

North was decked out in child-sized versions of clothes from her father’s brand for the performance.

While PFW marks North’s first venture into rap, the mini-star has performed previously at Kanye’s Sunday service shows.

Kim tweeted with pride about her daughter’s role in the show: