WATCH: Niall Horan cringes as he watches One Direction’s first X Factor performance

WATCH: Niall Horan cringes as he watches One Direction’s first X Factor...

Niall Horan was on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night in the US.

During his appearance on the show, the Mullingar native was forced to watch One Direction’s first live performance on The X Factor – and it was pretty cringe.

It’s been 10 years since Niall and his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik rose to fame on the talent show, and Niall said videos of their early performances still “haunt” him.

Niall is set to drop his brand new album Heartbreak Weather on Friday, and to celebrate the release, he will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden all week.

Niall’s former bandmatesHarry Styles previously hosted the popular chat show for a week back in 2017, to promote his debut solo album.

Heartbreak Weather is Niall’s second solo album since leaving the iconic boyband.