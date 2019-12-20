WATCH: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi cover Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream

This is SO good!

Sorry Ant and Dec, but we think Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are our new favourite duo.

The former One Direction star and the Scottish singer both performed at Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball in Chicago last night.

The pair then surprised fans by teaming up to sing a cover of Katy Perry’s hit song Teenage Dream – and fans went wild for it.

Niall and Lewis have become close friends over the past two years, and are even going on tour together next year.

Niall also recently teased a future collaboration with the Someone You Loved singer.

Speaking at MTV’s European Music Awards earlier this year, Niall revealed that he’s written a song with Lewis – but they’re not sure whether they should release it yet.