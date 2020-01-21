WATCH: Love Island sneak peak – Rebecca kisses the two Islanders she fancies the most

Things are getting dramatic in the villa

WATCH: Love Island sneak peak – Rebecca kisses the two Islanders she...

Tonight on Love Island, bombshell Rebecca is causing some serious drama.

She entered the villa on the show last night at the end of the dance task, and got the boys hearts racing.

Now she has admitted she plans on stealing a man for herself.

“I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone,” she told Callum while the pair enjoyed a date together.

In the preview for tonight’s show, a game of dares ends in drama as Rebecca is prompted to kiss the two Islanders she fancies the most.

We know she’s digging Connagh and Callum, much to the dismay of Shaughna Phillips.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.