WATCH: Kim Kardashian reveals she invited Khloé’s cheating ex to dinner in KUWTK teaser

Kim Kardashian reveals she invited Tristan Thompson to dinner with her, in a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a season 18 preview clip, the reality star tells her younger sister Khloé that she invited her ex-boyfriend to dinner in New York City – months after he famously cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

During a Facetime call, Kim tells Khloé, “So I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. He was like, ‘Oh my god I’m right next door.'”

In a panic, the SKIMS owner asked Tristan to join her and her friends for dinner, but then asked Khloé if she should un-invite him.

Khloe said, “I think you’ve got to do what’s best for you… I mean that’s beyond generous of you.”

Trying to justify her decision, Kim said, “I don’t think what Tristan did was right, like obviously that’s not my thing, and I brutalised him.”

“But I also know that that’s True’s dad, and like, mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on dad [Robert Kardashian Snr] and all their friends forgave mom.”

“I just think forgiveness is the best way,” Kim added.

Khloé and Tristan split in February 2019 after Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party.

Despite their dramatic split, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their daughter True, and it’s believed Tristan has been desperately trying to win Khloé back over the past few months.