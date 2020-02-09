WATCH: Justin Bieber performs on Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2013

He performed his brand new track Yummy

WATCH: Justin Bieber performs on Saturday Night Live for the first time...

Justin Bieber took to the Saturday Night Live stage last night to perform a medley of hits from his latest album Changes.

The star has not performed on the show since 2013.

It was also the singer’s first TV appearance in over three years.

justin bieber on SNL. thats IT! PERIOD!! pic.twitter.com/0GGHotkt06 — sarah (@jutisn) February 9, 2020

The singer made a huge comeback by dropping his new track Yummy – which he performed on the show.

He sang the song and gave a choreographed dance routine with a troupe of dancers.

He also sang his second single from the album, titled Intentions.

.@justinbieber performed yummy and intentions on Saturday Night Live tonight after almost three years. This is his first appearance on tv since 2017.#BIEBERONSNL #JustinBieberOnSNL pic.twitter.com/zPBuzCipVW — Music Unbiased (@musicunbiased) February 9, 2020

Quavo also made an appearance on set to perform the tune.

His current documentary series Seasons follows his life over the past few years, and the process of crafting his new album.