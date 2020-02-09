Home Top Story WATCH: Justin Bieber performs on Saturday Night Live for the first time...

WATCH: Justin Bieber performs on Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2013

He performed his brand new track Yummy

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
YouTube

Justin Bieber took to the Saturday Night Live stage last night to perform a medley of hits from his latest album Changes.

The star has not performed on the show since 2013.

It was also the singer’s first TV appearance in over three years.

The singer made a huge comeback by dropping his new track Yummy – which he performed on the show.

He sang the song and gave a choreographed dance routine with a troupe of dancers.

He also sang his second single from the album, titled Intentions.

Quavo also made an appearance on set to perform the tune.

His current documentary series Seasons follows his life over the past few years, and the process of crafting his new album.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR