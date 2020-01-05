WATCH: Justin Bieber just dropped a wacky video for his new single Yummy

The singer is also due to release a documentary series this month

Justin Bieber released his first single in four years, titled Yummy.

The song’s hotly anticipated official music video is now here, with Justin premiering the video on YouTube on Saturday night.

The song is believed to be about his love life with wife Hailey Bieber.

The video is set in the dining room of a luxurious country club, and the star is surrounded by colourful, affluent characters.

Many fans have commented that the styling of the video reminds them of the residents of The Capital in the movie trilogy The Hunger Games.

The video shows Justin chowing down on a number of decadent dishes.

Towards the end of the video, Justin performs a synchronised dance routine with his dining room companions.

The Yummy single is the first release from Justin’s upcoming new album.

The singer is also due to release a documentary series about his life on YouTube later this month.