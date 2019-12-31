Watch: Justin Bieber drops a sneak peek at his upcoming documentary series

"He was a shell of himself"

Documentary series “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” is set to air on YouTube next month.

The singer dropped the first trailer for the series on YouTube this evening.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Justin said in a statement.

“It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

It is fitting that the star would choose YouTube to host the insightful series.

He was discovered by talent agents after he started posting homemade singing videos to YouTube in 2007.

The series takes a look at the highs and lows of Justin’s career.

“There was a period where it was really tough for him. He was a shell of himself,” a voiceover explains.

The docu-series is set to feature appearances from Hailey Baldwin-Bieber and Scooter Braun.

The first episode will premiere on YouTube Originals on Monday, January 27th.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: