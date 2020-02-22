WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix rescues a cow and calf from slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix saved a cow and a calf from being slaughtered, just days after he called out the farming industry during his Oscars 2020 acceptance speech.

In a video shared by Farm Sanctuary, an American animal protection organisation, the actor can be seen rescuing a cow and her calf from a California slaughterhouse.

He then brought them to Farm Sanctuary, America’s first shelter for farmed animals.

Joaquin was allowed to take the cow and calf, as the slaughterhouse’s CEO doesn’t believe in “harvesting” female cow’s and their babies – which is an exception to the rule at most slaughterhouses.

In a statement, the Joker star said: “I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony [the slaughterhouse’s CEO] and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences.”

“Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise.”

“Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems, we must take pause to acknowledge and celebrate the victories, and the people who helped achieve them.”

“Shaun Monson, Amy Jean Davis, and the entire LA Animal Save community, have taken their pain of bearing witness and turned it into effective, diplomatic advocacy for the voiceless.”

“As a result, Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand.

“My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we’ll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.”