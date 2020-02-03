WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter gave a surprise performance at the Superbowl

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were set to share the stage

Last night, the Superbowl kicked off in the USA, with millions of people across the world tuning in to the huge sporting event.

The Superbowl half-time show is always a hotly anticipated aspect of the event, and this year was no exception.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were set to share the stage, performing a medley of their biggest hits, but they were joined by a surprise guest on the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme also took to the stage to join in on the show.

Emme, who J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, came on stage to help sign a slow-tempo version of Let’s Get Loud.

Shakira accompanied the pre-teen on drums during the rendition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:26pm PST

This is not the first time Emme has shared the spotlight with her mother.

Emme performed at her mum’s show at The Forum in Los Angeles back in June, where she and Jennifer sang a rendition of J-Lo’s song Limitless face-to-face.