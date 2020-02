Watch: Hailey and Justin Bieber share emotional scenes from their wedding day

Hailey and Justin Bieber have finally given fans what they want – a full look inside their wedding day.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony back in September with stars like Kylie Jenner, Jayden Smith and Usher were all in attendance.

In the latest episode of Justin’s YouTube series ‘Seasons’, the couple shared their magical day.

From taking about how much they love each other to the moment they say ‘I do’, this one is a tear jerker: