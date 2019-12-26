WATCH: Dwayne Johnson surprises sister-in-law with incredible Christmas gift

This got us right in the feels

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson proved he’s the best brother-in-law ever this Christmas.

On Christmas morning, the 47-year-old gave his sister-in-law Aja Hashian a brand new Escalade.

In a video posted on Instagram today, the actor wrapped his arm around Aja as he presented her with a white SUV, which was decorated with a big red bow.

He captioned the post: “This Christmas surprise felt good 🚙 🎁❤️ Merry Christmas to my sister in law, @aja_elan for simply being the most loving, supportive and coolest human we could ever ask for. From day 1.”

“Enjoy your new ride with good mana and love. Merry Christmas! We’re grateful and we love you sis, Dwanta🎅🏾, @laurenhashianofficial and your Johnson ohana ♥️💫.”

Dwayne married his longterm love Lauren Hashian back in August, and the couple are parents to two children – Tiana and Jasmine.

Dwayne is also father to a daughter named Simone, who he shares with his ex Dany Garcia.