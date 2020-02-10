WATCH: Billie Eilish’s breathtaking Oscars performance in memory of late Hollywood legends

"Honored to be performing during the In Memoriam segment"

Billie Eilish was tipped to perform the new No Time to Die James Bond film theme tune at The Oscars last night.

While the 18-year-old is confirmed to record the currently unknown track, she didn’t perform it in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre last night.

Instead, the star sang a cover of one of her favourite songs, Yesterday by The Beatles.

Rather than singing the song as it was originally performed, she adapted it to suit her own vocal style.

He brother Finneas O’Connell accompanied her on piano and sang complimentary vocals.

Billie and Finneas wore outfits made of the same sparkling Gucci monogrammed fabric, with Billie adapting a more sophisticated look than usual, a departure from her quirky street style.

Billie performed during the Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment, which pays homage to Hollywood industry legends who have passed.

“Honored to be performing during the In Memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved,” she wrote on social media.