WATCH: Ant and Dec strip off with The Pussycat Dolls on Saturday Night Takeaway

WATCH: Ant and Dec strip off with The Pussycat Dolls on Saturday...

Ant and Dec have given a tongue-in-cheek performance on last night’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenting duo performed alongside The Pussycat Dolls, in a skit that poked fun at the band’s “raunchy” image.

Ant and Dec even stripped off for the skit, in a nod to the 419 complaints the group’s December X Factor appearance received.

At the time, viewers complained that the band’s performance of their new song React resembled a strip show.

Ant and Dec introduced the band to the show audience, before leaping out of their seats and pressing a novelty sized censor button when Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar began their energetic dance routine.

The presenting duo were soon taking off their own clothes in a bid to cover up the five women, who continued their routine despite Ant and Dec draping shirts and blazers over them.

They also held up censorship signs, blocking the band’s sultry dance moves from being viewed by the cameras.

Watch the full skit below: