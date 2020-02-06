The designer recently scooped an award at The Gossies...

Vogue Williams stuns in a look by an Irish designer on Lorraine

Vogue Williams had a major fashion moment on the Lorraine show this morning.

The Irish model, DJ and tan mogul took to Lorraine’s studio set in a stunning ensemble, featuring a printed skirt and bow-adorned blouse.

Best of all, the star paid homage to Irish design in her look.

The top, which features an oversized bow and a dramatic puff sleeve, is by AOIFE Ireland.

The piece is from the brand’s original collection, which predominantly features monochrome, bespoke, made to order garments.

The brand is by Limerick native Aoife McNamara, who recently won Best Designer at the 2020 Gossie Awards.

Aoife has already dressed huge names such as Suzanne Jackson, Erica Fox, Niamh Cullen, Niamh DeBrun and Louise Cooney.

In a previous interview with Goss.ie, we asked Aoife who her dream celebrity to dress would be – and Vogue Williams was her answer.

“Vogue is on my radar! She is definitely one who I want to dress,” she said.

The Black Alexandra Bow blouse favoured by Vogue is available HERE for €180.00.