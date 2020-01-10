Vogue Williams slams Khloé Kardashian for promoting ‘ridiculous’ flat tummy shake

The reality star has come under fire for promoting a 'weight loss' product

Vogue Williams has slammed Khloé Kardashian for promoting a brand of weight loss shakes.

The Irish TV presenter criticised the reality star for endorsing Flat Tummy Co “for the sake of a quick buck.”

Reposting Khloé’s Instagram ad, Vogue warned her followers: “Flat tummy shakes DO NOT WORK! This all done for money, please don’t believe it.”

“The only way to lose weight is to eat more healthy food and train. Shame on you @khloekardashian you know this is b******t.”

The 35-year-old continued: “I’m actually a big Kardashian fan but I think what they sell sometimes is disgraceful.”

“Money isn’t everything, they have a huge platform and shouldn’t be pushing ridiculous products on people who trust them.”

“Instagram has now become a part of my job too and it annoys me when I see anyone being dishonest or selling something they know is awful. I wouldn’t do it because it’s lying to people!”

“I personally buy a lot of things I see on Insta but I’d hate to be duped for the sake of quick buck! (Euro/ Pound),” Vogue added.

This isn’t the first time Khloé and her sisters have come under fire for promoting weight loss products.

Last year, actress Jameela Jamil criticised Khloé for endorsing Flat Tummy Tea, and warned fans that the product may cause awful side effects, including “cramping, stomach pains, diarrhoea and dehydration”.