Vogue Williams hits back at online troll after they slammed her for ‘selling products’ on Instagram

Vogue Williams hits back at online troll after they slammed her for...

Vogue Williams has hit back at an online troll, after they slammed her for “selling products” on Instagram amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, the TV personality uploaded a video using a massage gun, and tagged the brand on her Instagram Story.

After posting the video, an angry Instagram user replied to Vogue’s story, and said, “I can’t believe you keeping selling products in this situation how selfish you are.”

Responding to their message, Vogue clarified that she wasn’t trying to sell the product, and that she was simply giving a small business a shout out.

She wrote: “Hi Shirley, I’m not selling a massage gun. Otherwise you would see ad. I think at times like this it’s great to give smaller businesses a boost as they are the ones that will struggle.”

“I intend on doing this with a lot of companies to, you know, help people out a bit. If this is an issue for you I suggest you unfollow.”

“Also if I do have a pre existing contract to post I will. If it’s possible for me to continue working I will. Have a great day x,” she added.

Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, the mum-of-one said: “I find that mail quite annoying… At the moment, I am doing shout outs for different businesses, obviously for free, because people are worried, they’re struggling a little bit, and if I can do something small like that to help people out I’m definitely going to do it.”

“If it doesn’t say AD it’s not an ad, and I’ve been doing quite a lot of that the last two days, and I just think anywhere you can try and help somebody, no matter how small, you might as well do it.”

“As well, I will be still working, hopefully, I have a few contracts that I have to do, a couple of things for on here, but obviously all of the work is kind of suspended and postponed at the moment,” she continued.

“I just don’t want my page to just be doom and gloom, I think at a time like this it’s really good to try and keep things positive.”

“It’s like an absolute nightmare what’s going on, and I think whatever I’m going to do, I’m just going to try watch the news once a day and try and keep my page positive,” Vogue added.

