Vogue Williams hits back at cruel trolls who criticised her for saying ‘parenting is such hard work’

Vogue Williams has hit back at cruel trolls, who criticised her for saying “parenting is such hard work.”

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old shared a candid post about motherhood, and admitted she was feeling exhausted after a tough week with her son Theodore.

Vogue’s post was picked up by numerous news outlets, which sparked some harsh comments online.

The comment section on the MailOnline is notorious for being nasty, and Vogue received some particularly cruel comments.

Posting a screenshot of just some of the mean comments, Vogue responded with a sarcastic message on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “Imagine I said I sometimes found parenting hard. The bloody cheek of me!”

“Also how dare I have a nanny, I should really stop being so lazy and bring Theodore to work with me 😂😂😂😂.”

Although Vogue received some nasty comments, her followers reacted positively to the post, and thanked the TV presenter for being so honest.

Fellow Irish celeb and mum Pippa O’Connor reassured Vogue by commenting: “Hang in there, when you’re in throes of it it feels never ending, it gets easier as the months go on.”

“Personally I felt ages 1 to 2 the most tiring, mine were constantly awake through the night, always looking for milk. One day it all of sudden eases,” she added.