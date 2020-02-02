"Hopefully, we'll grow our family this year."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are planning a second child in 2020

Vogue and Spencer Matthews are hoping to grow their family in 2020.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old Theodore – but Vogue has revealed that she is ready to try for a second baby.

Vogue spoke to Frankie Bridge’s Open Mind podcast series about the couple’s want to have more children.

However, she admits she hated being pregnant.

“I hated being pregnant. I found it really uncomfortable, I was really sick for the first three months but I mean you get a great prize at the end.”

“It’s really weird watching your weight go up on the scales, that’s quite hard to deal with.”

“Training really help me because I felt so uncomfortable that when I trained I felt a bit more looser in my body and I felt fitter and able to do more.

“I think that it helped with giving birth because it’s like a long process to be in labour.”

When asked if she would have another child, Vogue revealed that the couple want three kids.

“Yes definitely, at first I said four but that’s now changed. Now we’re down to three, so we’ll see after we have the second to see if we’ll just stay with two.”

“Hopefully, we’ll grow our family this year.”

“Your biggest achievement is how happy you are and I think that we’re in a really happy place, and I just would like to be this happy by this time next year.”