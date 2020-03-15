And they have revealed the gender!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they are expecting their second child

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their second child.

The loved-up couple are already parents to Theodore, and are now expecting a baby girl, due this summer.

The reality TV stars announced the news via Hello! magazine in an exclusive interview.

Vogue revealed she is five and a half months pregnant and said the married couple are so excited.

“We’re delighted. It’s so exciting but kind of scary to think we’re going to have another newborn.

“There’s no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn’t easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now,” she said.

Vogue added that this time around getting pregnant wasn’t as easy as the first time.

“Our journey this time hasn’t been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer,” she explained.



Vogue added that she found out she has PCOS – polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it more difficult to conceive.

“We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn’t as straightforward as it was with Theodore.”

“We were trying and there was no doubt in my mind in my ability to get Vogue pregnant again – but a bit of time had passed,” Spencer added.

“I wouldn’t say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently.”

Vogue added that she has already bought “an obscene amount of clothes” for her baby girl, adding: “She’s going to be like my little doll.”