Vogue Williams reveals ‘brave’ son Theodore needs medical treatment after holiday accident

The family went abroad for Christmas this year

Vogue Williams has revealed that her son Theodore sustained an injury while holidaying in St Barths.

The doting mum took to her instagram stories to praise her tiny tot for his bravery.

She explained that Theodore requires a “procedure” on his toe following the incident.

She shared a snap of the sleeping toddler to her story to detail the incident.

“My poor little angel had an accident this morning,” she told her 700k followers.

“He is so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new,” she penned.

The family spent the Christmas period on the Caribbean Island of St. Barths.

On St Stephens day, she wrote: “Christmas Day was very different from our usual.”

“It’s so nice that we get to come out to St Barth’s every second year.”

“I hope everyone had a really lovely day, I must admit I’m missing my Stephens day sambo.”