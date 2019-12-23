Viewers react to Maura Higgins’ Dancing on Ice debut

"Thanking you for all your support," Maura posted

Maura Higgins has received huge praise from viewers after her Dancing on Ice debut.

While the show doesn’t officially start until January 5th, last night viewers were treated the a special televised preview.

Maura was the star of the shoe according to many, who took to social media to commend the Love Island star for her skills on the ice.

“Thanking you for all your support,” Maura posted to her fans.

All we want for Christmas is a giant cracker… and an amazing group performance from all of our new couples! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/9hii0uOf9h — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 22, 2019

Many also complimented her chemistry with dance partner Alexander Demetriou.

“Cutest Dancing on Ice couple,” one fan wrote, in a post re-shared by Maura on her Instagram story.

“Maura is doing amazing on Dancing on Ice!” penned another.

Watching @dancingonice again just makes me feel all happy again! Especially seeing @MauraHiggins in it! #teammaura — Adam (@AR_S1990) December 23, 2019

Aside from Maura’s prowess on the ice, there were other surprises from the special.

DOI favourite Gemma Collins returned to the show for the Christmas Special in a surprise routine.

Maura will be continuing her Dancing on Ice training while she is home in Ireland for Christmas.