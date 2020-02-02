She showcased her brand new ring

Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn just got engaged

Victoria’s Secret angel Jourdan Dunn has announced that she is engaged.

The 29-year-old model announced her engagement via Instagram.

In a sweet snap, the model showcased her huge engagement ring.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤,” she captioned her post.

Jourdan has kept the identity of her partner private, however it is speculated to be artist and fashion designer Dion “Sincere” Hamilton.

In the snap, her partner holds her hand, showcasing the ring, while Jourdan gives the camera a huge smile and covers her eyes.

The couple have reportedly been together for around one year, after meeting in 2019.

Hailey Beiber, Emma Louise Connolly, Yewande Biala, Poppy Delevingne and more have commented on the post, congratulating the model.

Jourdan found mass fame after taking to the catwalk for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but has since distanced herself from the brand.