Victoria Beckham reveals how she feels about the Spice Girls – 8 years after leaving the band

Victoria Beckham has revealed how she feels about the Spice Girls – 8 years after she left the band.

The iconic girl group formed in 1994 and went on hiatus in 2000.

Reuniting in 2007, the band embarked on a reunion tour before going on hiatus once again.

In 2012, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham performed at the London Olympics closing ceremony, the last time Posh Spice performed publically with the band.

Last year, the band reformed for a tour once again, but this time Victoria did not join them on tour.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, she reflected on her time in the band and revealed how proud she is of everything they achieved.

“I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now– I’m so proud of everything we achieved.”

“It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated,” she told the publication.

“And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different – why conform, you know? Now, I would like to think that I’m doing that through beauty and fashion.”

The Spice Girls played the first show of their 2019 reunion tour at Dublin’s Croke Park in May.