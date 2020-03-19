Victoria Beckham praises healthcare staff around the world amid COVID-19 pandemic

The former Spice Girl has encouraged others to "be kind" during this time

Victoria Beckham has praised healthcare staff around the world who have been working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old encouraged her followers to “be kind” during these trying times, as she shared a message on her Instagram feed.

She wrote: “Everything feels strange and uncertain with Covid-19. My thoughts have been with all of you – my community and your loved ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 19, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

“I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves. We are continuing to learn from the experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time.”

“Most of all, I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough,” Victoria continued.

“The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. xxxx VB.”