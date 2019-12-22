Victoria and David Beckham share rare glimpse at their love life in sweet new video

The video was shared by eldest son Brooklyn.

Victoria and David Beckham share rare glimpse at their love life in...

Victoria and David Beckham rarely pack on the PDA.

However, they made an exception during their celebration for son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper’s, 8, baptism.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years, can be seen in a brand new video slow dancing and gazing adoringly at one another.

In the video, they slow danced to The Spinners’ Working My Way Back To You and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli.

Victoria wrapped her arms around the former footballer as they swayed to the live band.

The video was shared by eldest son Brooklyn.

Earlier, the family attended a Cotswold church ceremony to witness the baptism of their two children.

The baptism was a star-studded occasion, with Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner acting as godparents.