Vanessa Hudgens shockingly splits from actor after 9-year relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits.

The couple have been together for almost nine years, but according to widespread reports have recently called it quits.

The celebs first sparked romance rumours in September 2011.

vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up so it‘s officially true that real love doesn‘t exist pic.twitter.com/SFRZJg8fbA

She and the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star have not been photographed together in a number of weeks.

Last night, Vanessa attended the premier of upcoming film Bad Boys for Life alone.

Earlier this year, Vanessa opened up about her relationship to Cosmopolitan.

“It’s eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going],” she told the mag.

“The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks!”

“You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

Vanessa Hudgens is single, you say? Zac Efron rn: pic.twitter.com/BhJg1eJ6q0 — :/ (@lebzygold) January 14, 2020

In response to news of the split, fans of Vanessa have been urging her to consider getting back with her ex-boyfriend Zac Efton.

Zac and Vanessa dated for about five years between 2005 and 2010.

Vanessa started dating Austin about a year after her split from Zac.