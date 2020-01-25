Has the actress already moved on?

Vanessa Hudgens linked to new man after splitting from Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly dating Kyle Kuzma, following her split from Austin Butler.

According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old is “seeing” the Lakers player, but it’s believed the pair are “taking things slow and just having fun at this stage.”

The actress has been spotted with the 24-year-old multiple times this week, and she even cheered him on at the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The news comes just days after Vanessa’s split from Austin Butler was confirmed.

The couple were together for eight years before calling time on their romance late last year.