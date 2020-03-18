Vanessa Hudgens apologises for making ‘insensitive’ comments about the coronavirus outbreak

Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for making “insensitive” comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the actress complained about the response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Instagram Live, and said the thoughts of being quarantined until July was “bulls**t”.

She said: “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

The 31-year-old’s comments sparked serious backlash online, and Vanessa was branded “insensitive” and “heartless”.

When you tweet a video and end it with “maybe I shouldn’t be saying this” that’s normally a sign that you shouldn’t #VanessaHudgens #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/C9vWYmFTqa — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) March 17, 2020

After realising her comments were wrong, Vanessa posted a statement on Twitter to apologise.

She wrote: “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday.”

“I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.”

“This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”