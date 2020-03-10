Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute to husband Kobe and daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi – who both tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.
The wife of the basketball champion took to social media to share an emotional post.
Standing in front of a mural of Kobe and daughter Gigi, Vanessa shared the lyrics to the Nate King Cole song Smile.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Vanessa brought her daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianki to the mural, the night of Natalia’s winter formal.
In a second post the loving mum wrote: “my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family”, as she shared a photo of Natalia, 17, on her special night.
It comes just weeks after Vanessa paid an emotional tribute to her husband and daughter at a public memorial service, where stars like Beyonce performed in his honour.