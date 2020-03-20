US influencer confirms she’s tested positive for COVID-19 – and details the ‘horrible’ symptoms

She had told fans she was feeling "incredibly sick" earlier this week

American influencer Arielle Charnas, best known for her blog Something Navy, has confirmed that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week the mum-of-two, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, told fans that she was feeling “incredibly sick” and self-isolating at home.

In a follow up post, the blogger confirmed she’s been diagnosed with the virus, and she believes her husband Brandon may have it too.

She wrote: “Like many of you, this pandemic has me on heightened alert and I took what I believed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me.”

“This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it’s meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally.”

“To date, I’ve been following the guidelines of the CDC and listening to the city and government officials and I urge everyone to do the same,” she continued.

Arielle said she would continue to self-isolate at home, and said she would contact everyone she has been in close contact with over the past two weeks – so they can look out for symptoms.

She also noted that her daughters Ruby, 3, and Esme, 1, have not shown any symptoms, but her husband Brandon is “unwell and resting.”

Detailing her symptoms, Arielle said: “Started out with a very dry throat for a few days. Then a sore throat like the kind before I’m getting a cold, also chest heaviness, my fever lasted two days… I then had a terrible headache and sinus pressure. I have zero appetite and no sense of taste or smell.”

“Finally, what I’m dealing with now, which has been the worst, are the HORRIBLE body aches and skin sensitivity, like debilitating. Keeping me up all night. ”

Concluding her post, Arielle wrote: “I know that many of you are scared and anxious, but please stay calm, follow the directive of the medical and government communities and please be kind to one another.”

View this post on Instagram 🤍 A post shared by Arielle Charnas (@ariellecharnas) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: