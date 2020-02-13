The stars opened up about the proposal as well as sharing footage of the big day

Unseen footage of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding has been revealed.

The couple shared intimate video clips from their big day in a new episode of their YouTube docu-series called Seasons.

The episode is entitled The Wedding: Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber.

The couple wed on September 30th 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, and allowed cameras inside the chapel for capture their nuptials.

The video opens with a clearly excited couple as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner by boat. “We’re married!” Justin shouts.

“I’m married! Almost. Tomorrow!”

As the documentary moved on to the following day, where the wedding was set to take place, Justin exploded that he had proposed to Hailey while they were on holidays in The Bahamas.

“She just walked down the stairs,” he detailed. “And I was there with the ring. And I was shaking.”

”’I loved you for so long, and I can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?’ And she was just like,” Justin said, before covering his face with his hands to mimic Hailey’s initial reaction.

Ahead of the ceremony, Justin shares a touching moment with his dad.

“Dad, your son is getting married,” he told his dad, Jeremy Bieber. “How does that make you feel?”

“Old,” his dad replies. “I am proud of you.” They then share a big hug.

When the ceremony footage was shown, Justin could be seen stumbling over his vows.

However, Hailey feels that the wedding happened exactly as it was meant to. “Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that!” Hailey said.

“Even all the mishaps that might have happened, stumbling over our words, and whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”