Una Healy wishes her lookalike daughter a happy birthday in touching post

The singer's daughter is the image of her

Una Healy has wished her daughter a happy birthday in a touching post on Instagram.

The singer’s eldest child Aoife Belle turned eight today, and Una took to Instagram to mark her special day.

Una shared a gorgeous photo of Aoife posing in a trench coat she wore as a toddler, and wrote: “Happy 8th Birthday to my gorgeous Aoife Belle 💓.”

“You bring much love and happiness to my life… My little bestie xx.”

 

Happy 8th Birthday to my gorgeous Aoife Belle 💓 You bring much love and happiness to my life… My little bestie xx

Fans were quick to point out how Aoife Belle is “the spitting image” of Una in the photo.

One person commented: “The image of you! Happy birthday Aoife Belle hope she has an amazing day!”

Another wrote: “She’s your twin!”

Una shares Aoife Belle, 8, and 5-year-old Tadgh with her ex-husband Ben Foden, who is expecting a baby with his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith.

