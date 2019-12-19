Love Island winner Greg O'Shea will be among the guests ringing in the New Year

Una Healy set to host New Year’s Eve special on RTÉ One

Una Healy has revealed that she’s hosting a special, which will air on New Year’s Eve on RTÉ One.

The singer announced that she will be ringing in the New Year by posting a picture of herself holding a cue card from the show to her Instagram account.

“Filmed something really special last night with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra,” she wrote.

“You can tune in on RTÉ One from 10:25pm this New Year’s Eve.”

“We have music from David Gray, The Waterboys, Wallis Bird, Brian Kennedy and many many more.”

Una also announced that there will be some very special guests on her show, including Greg O’Shea, Paddy Smyth and Derry Girls actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell.

Greg O’Shea and Paddy Smyth | Instagram”Plus special guests including winners of Love Island and The Circle, Greg O’Shea and Paddy Smyth, comedian Pat Shortt, Derry Girl Jamie Lee O’Donnell, some GAA stars, and loads more.”

“So make sure you tune in,” she told her followers.

Una Healy’s New Year’s Eve Party airs on RTÉ One at 10:35 pm on December 31st.