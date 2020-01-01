Una Healy appears to take swipe at ex Ben Foden during New Years Eve show

The Tipperary singer hosted a party on RTÉ to ring in 2020

Last night ex-The Saturdays singer Una Healy hosted her very own New Year’s Eve show on RTÉ to ring in 2020.

Una Healy’s New Year’s Eve party had a host of celebrity guests including Love Island’s Greg O’Shea and The Circle winner Paddy Smyth.

Fans online praised Una’s presenting but noticed that she appeared to take a swipe at her ex-husband on the show, branding him a “fecking eejet.”

Your show amazing. Did I just hear you say you WERE married to a fecking idiot??

I was only thinking that

Stick with the Limerick man. Loved the show.#powerofgrey — Power of Grey (@powerofgrey) December 31, 2019

Jaysus @UnaHealy not afraid to tell it as it is tonight – getting rid of a feckin eijit 💥 pic.twitter.com/Te5aLiPCiC — Michael walsh (@MichaelJFWalsh) December 31, 2019

Even though Una couldn’t present for shite loved her dig at her ex husband. By the way has anyone seen Ben Foden recently #unahealy #rte — Stephanie O’Mahony (@MrsOMahony90) January 1, 2020

Una and ex-husband Ben Foden split in July 2018, and later confirmed by Ben that it was partially because he was unfaithful to her.

He since moved on from their relationship and married Jackie Belanoff Smith in August 2019 after just two weeks of dating.

Una recently moved on from the split too, after going Instagram official with Limerick hurler David Breen.

The Tipperary native recently showed support for her ex-beau when he competed on Celebrity X Factor as part of boyband TryStar.

Una and Ben have two children together, Tadgh and Aoife.

The 38-year-old currently lives in the UK with the couple’s children but revealed she plans to move home to Ireland.