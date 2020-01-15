TWO new boys to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Love Island fans will see two new boys enter the villa tonight in a shocking twist.

Similarly to twins Jess and Eve, the boys will have their pick of the girls, ahead of the recoupling scheduled to take place at the end of the week.

The two new contestants are set to make a bombshell entrance – hours after Ollie Williams left the show due to personal reasons.

An insider told MailOnline that Love Island bosses are hoping the two newcomers will add more life to the show.

A source said: “Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date.”