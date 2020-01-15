TWO new boys to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Love Island fans will see two new boys enter the villa tonight in a shocking twist.
Similarly to twins Jess and Eve, the boys will have their pick of the girls, ahead of the recoupling scheduled to take place at the end of the week.
The two new contestants are set to make a bombshell entrance – hours after Ollie Williams left the show due to personal reasons.
An insider told MailOnline that Love Island bosses are hoping the two newcomers will add more life to the show.
A source said: “Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date.”
“So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today.”
“It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday’s show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday.”
ITV confirmed that the islanders will learn of the new boy’s arrival on tonight’s show, with Paige receiving a text, announcing that two new bombshells are on their way to the villa.
Tonight’s show will see the remaining islanders deal with Ollie’s shock exit.
One of the boys rumoured to be entering the show is student Aaron Borland.