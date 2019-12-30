TV host Aidan Power reveals new girlfriend

The Virgin Media star seems very loved-up

TV presenter Aidan Power has revealed his new girlfriend – and you might just recognise her already.

The top Virgin Media host took to Instagram to share his first picture with girlfriend Louise Regazolli.

The blonde is the younger sister of top Irish celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazolli.

The couple looked seriously loved-up in a sweet snap Aidan shared of the pair in Bruges on his Instagram page.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, a source close to the pair said the romance is new but things are going well.

“They have been dating for a little while now and have been getting on great.

“It is early days but they are really well suited and seem really happy,” the insider added.

Big sister Michelle is no stranger to the limelight herself, with over 115k followers on Instagram and a stellar list of A-list clients.

Aidan returned to TV this year when he became the new Sports Presenter for Ireland AM.