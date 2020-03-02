Tristan Thompson leaves VERY flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian’s latest post

He just couldn't help himself

The pair ended things for good after Tristan Thompson was linked to Jordyn Woods last year – but the NBA player can’t help but flirt with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star and her baby daddy are parents to their daughter True together, but have remain separated.

But that hasn’t stopped Tristan, 28, from trying his best with Khloe, 35.

The Good American creator shared a photo in her active wear range, captioning the photo: “Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready.”

In the photo the mum-of-one shows off her abs and slim physique, clearly getting the attention of her ex.

Fans were quick to spot the basketball star commenting on her pic with: “saucy”, accompanied by emojis including a smiley face drooling and sticking it’s tongue out.

But there are no reports just yet that these two are rekindling their romance anytime soon.