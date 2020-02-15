Home Top Story Tributes pour in for Caroline Flack after ‘taking her own life’

Tributes pour in for Caroline Flack after ‘taking her own life’

The Love Island host was found dead aged 40

By
Goss Team
-
Tributes have poured in after Caroline Flack was found dead, aged 40.

The Love Island host reportedly “took her own life” on February 15th, although initially it was believed she died on Valentine’s Day.

Since the shocking news stars have been sharing their personal tributes to the presenter on Twitter.

Dawn O’Porter, who had come out in defence of Caroline after her assault arrest, wrote: “I’m broken.”

Her husband Chris O’Dowd also shared a personal tribute:

Take a look at more tributes:

I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever… Rest in peace

