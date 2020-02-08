Tributes pour in following the death of RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley

Tributes have poured in for Keelin Shanley, who sadly passed away this afternoon.

The 51-year-old died peacefully following a battle with cancer.

With over 20 years experience as a journalist and broadcaster, Keelin was the much-loved and respected presenter of RTÉ’s Six One News.

Since the news of her death broke, many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

With heaviest of hearts, just announced that our friend #KeelinShanley died today. She fought cancer with same equanimity & good humour brought to everything else. Our hearts are breaking for Conor, Lucy & Ben. Keelin was the best of us. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) February 8, 2020

Really sorry to hear of the passing of Keelin Shanley. An excellent broadcaster but always a kind and generous broadcaster to younger peers. Comhbhrón ó chroí to her family, friends and colleagues at @rte. — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 8, 2020

It’s the worst possible news. Our beautiful friend and colleague Keelin Shanley has died. She was so smart and funny and brilliant at everything she did. We will miss you so much Keelin. Deepest sympathies to the family you adored. Rest In Peace — Audrey Carville (@AudreyCarville) February 8, 2020

This how I’ll remember Keelin. Her smile could light up any room. Not a corner @rtenews untouched by Keelin’s fearless, generous & passionate journalism. For #KeelinShanley, story never about her – always about others. pic.twitter.com/IwfwAvTSA3 — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) February 8, 2020

Just devastated to hear Keelin Shanley has died. Honestly one of the most incredible people you’d ever meet. Gutsy, passionate, great fun, determined, a hugely talented journalist. Dazzled always, but never more so than when she was ill. So sad for Conor and Lucy and Ben. — Alison O’Connor (@alisonoconn) February 8, 2020

I’m gutted to learn Keelin Shanley has died at just 51. Such a talented broadcaster. I always looked forward to being interviewed by her. Sincere condolences to her husband and children. It’s just terrible. #RIP — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 8, 2020

This is so incredibly sad for her young family, colleagues & journalism. Keelin was the nicest, most encouraging person. A genuine & understated talent who had time & a smile for everyone. Her evaluation to Six One was such a super appointment by RTÉ. #RIP https://t.co/3Oz2PYmZg8 — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) February 8, 2020

So sad to hear about the death of Keelin Shanley. She was a top-class journalist and a brilliant person: she was classy and full of life and incredibly decent. She shone. Can’t imagine what her family and friends are going through. RIP. — Christine Bohan (@ChristineBohan) February 8, 2020

Really sorry to hear about Keelin Shanley. I worked on events where she was MC and she kind and such a consummate professional, as well as being great to watch and learn from on RTE. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May she rest in peace. — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) February 8, 2020

The beloved broadcaster is survived by her husband Conor, and their children Lucy and Ben.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs today paid tribute to Keelin.

He said: “Keelin was the best of us – and we are heartbroken. From Prime Time Investigates to Morning Edition, Morning Ireland to the Six One News, there wasn’t a corner of RTÉ News & Current Affairs untouched by Keelin’s fearless, generous, and passionate journalism.”

“For Keelin, the story was never about her – always about others. Her legacy of over 20 years journalism with RTÉ saw her help tell the stories of so many often marginalised. She strove to inform, probe and encourage.”

“Always inquisitive, interested, thoughtful and kind. The fact that she presented our flagship Six One News while dealing with cancer is inspirational in itself and so typical of Keelin’s determination to live life to the full.”

“Our hearts go out to Conor, Lucy and Ben and her wider family. We are all poorer for her loss.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Everybody at RTÉ is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Keelin Shanley.”

“A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all. Most recently, Keelin co-presented the Six One News, watched by huge audiences daily.”

“Keelin was incredibly popular with all her colleagues. But our loss is nothing compared to that of her much-loved family. My sincere sympathies go to Conor, Lucy, and Ben, to Keelin’s extended family, and to her wide circle of friends.”