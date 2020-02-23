Top Irish model Grainne Gallanagh reveals she faces online trolling and body shaming

“I can’t help if people think I’m too overweight or underweight..."

Top Irish model Grainne Gallanagh has opened up about her experiences with body shaming.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant told The Irish Sun newspaper that she has faced trolling over her weight.

She explained that her social media followers and Dancing With the Stars viewers have criticised her for both losing and gaining weight.

“I can’t help if people think I’m too overweight or underweight, it’s not anything to do with me, it’s someone else’s opinion,” she said.

“People have said I have lost weight doing Dancing With The Stars but I don’t see it, and I don’t monitor it.”

“I just try eating as healthily because you need the energy for all the dancing.”

“I am a normal weight. My BMI is always healthy so I’m happy.”

“When I post on Instagram, I sometimes get private messages commenting on my weight with people saying I’m too thin or too heavy. It’s never consistent,” shared the former Miss Ireland.

“I get that if you are in the public eye you are going to get these sort of messages but I don’t understand why people feel the need to say this sort of stuff.”

“These messages are never from anyone I know because if I go back and look, it’s always from a fake account you can’t trace.”

“The majority of the messages I get are positive but I’ve grown to ­understand you’re going to have to deal with some negative messages too.”

“If I took it too personally. I’d be really upset.”