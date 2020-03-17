Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson give update on COVID-19 diagnosis

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have provided fans with an update on their health after announcing that they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Giving a statement via their son Chet on his Instagram page, it was revealed that the actor and his wife have been released from hospital in Australia. Tom was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic on the continent.

They will now partake in a two-week long isolation period, or until given medical advice to the contrary.

“They are still self-quarantined obviously, but they are feeling a lot better so that’s a relief,” Chet said in the video post.

“I just want to say, anyone else out there that has loved ones, or if you yourself are inflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you, because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now.”

“I just wish everyone a swift and speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

Production on Tom’s film set has ceased for two weeks, and the actor did not pass on the virus to any of his colleagues.

Taking to Instagram, Tom shared a selfie of him and Rita announcing their diagnosis, and wrote: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

Tom and Rita tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms including fatigue, body aches, chills, and slight fevers.