Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s children respond to coronavirus diagnosis

The actor and his wife have contracted COVID-19 in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s children have broken their silence, after their parents confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hollywood actor and his wife were diagnosed with the virus this week in Australia, where Tom was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

After Tom released a statement confirming their diagnosis, his son Chet posted a video online reassuring fans that his parents are “fine” despite the news.

He said: “What’s up everyone? Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.”

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it.”

“They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” he continued.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Tom’s other son Colin also shared a statement on Twitter, thanking fans for their support.

The 42-year-old wrote: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone.”

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”