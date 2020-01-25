Will you tune in?

Thomas Markle documentary to air on Irish TV next week

In an Irish TV exclusive, Virgin Media Television will broadcast ‘Thomas Markle – My Story’ this Monday, January 27th, at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

The brand new documentary follows Meghan Markle’s father Thomas, and tells the story of the breakdown of his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

It also features his reaction to the news of the royal split, with Meghan and Prince Harry moving to Canada.

With first-person testimony and his never-before-seen archive of photos and videos of Meghan, Thomas will reveal his version of events which led to his estrangement from his daughter.

He will also discuss being the grandfather of a boy he has never met, who is seventh in line to be King of the United Kingdom.

Thomas Markle – My Story airs exclusively this Monday, 27th January at 10pm on Virgin Media One