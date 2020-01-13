THIS Love Island star is tipped to be voted off the show first

THIS Love Island star is tipped to be voted off the show...

Love Island fans were last night treated to the first episode of the sixth series of the show – this time set in Cape Town South Africa during the winter months.

The new villa residents underwent their first coupling – which means someone will be booted from the villa soon.

With bookies taking bets, it has emerged that Leanne Amaning is the odds-on favourite to be first out of the new villa, according to OddsMonkey.

As for the boys, aristocrat Ollie Williams is favourite to go first, just ahead of Nas Majeed in the odds.

Odds on first Female to be eliminated from Love Island

Leanne Amaning – 8/11

Shaughna Phillips – 9/2

Paige Turley – 9/2

Siannise Fudge – 7/1

Sophie Piper – 12/1

Eve Gale – 14/1

Jess Gale – 14/1

Odds on first Male to be eliminated from Love Island

Ollie Williams – 4/9

Nas Majeed – 3/1

Connor Durman – 9/1

Mike Boateng – 16/1

Callum Jones – 16/1

Rochelle Humes’s sister Sophie and coffee bean salesman Connor. are the early favourites – however OddsMonkey expert Peter Watton commented that it is far too early in the game to name an official favourite to win.

“It is hard to look at winners just a day into the new series, but we can take a real look at who might be leaving as the first departure could come within days,” he said.

“Rochelle Humes’s sister Sophie looks to have settled in well with Connor, and it is no surprise to see them made favourites at this very early stage.”

Shaunagh Phillips cuts a controversial figure with the bookies, as she is both the second most likely to be eliminated in the first week, and the second most likely female to win the show at this stage.