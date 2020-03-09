THIS Love Island couple are expecting a baby

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and husband Nathan Massey have announced they are expecting their second child.
The couple already share two-year old son Freddie-George.
Cara took to Instagram to share a sweet image from a photoshoot announcing her pregnancy.
The snap comes from a shoot in NEW! Magazine.
“We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news in the latest @new_magazine,” Cara wrote.
The couple won Love Island together in 2016 and are the only Love Island winners to still be together.
Cara posted back in January that she was “thinking about baby no.2,” leading to speculation from fans that she was expecting.
The couple wed last year in a lavish marriage ceremony.
They are one of two couples who met on Love Island who are now married.