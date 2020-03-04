THIS Love Is Blind couple are planning a second wedding

The show was filmed in October of 2018

Warning: This article contains Love Is Blind spoilers

Love Is Blind couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are planning a second wedding.

Over the course of 10 weeks on the series, Amber and Barnett went from being complete strangers to being happily married.

The couple are still together 18 months after their first wedding on the reality TV show.

The show was filmed in October of 2018, culminating in their nuptials.

However, as their TV wedding was a film set rather than the intimate setting most couple’s strive for, the pair are planning a second wedding event.

Amber told OprahMag.com: “I still want to do the bridal showers and the bachelorette parties—all the traditional Southern stuff that we skipped over and rushed through.”

“That won’t take our original wedding back. It was a huge stepping stone for us,” she insisted.

The couple revealed that they are grappling with becoming overnight celebrities after the show shot up in Netflix’s most watched section.

Barnett is struggling with the fact that he looks like he is toying with a number of women on the series before choosing Amber.

“It’s weird because I’ve never felt like I was a bad guy in this whole thing,” he told the mag.

“I did have hearts in my hands—I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. It kind of sucks.”

“But I needed this to find Amber.”

The couple have both garnered almost 400,000 followers each since the series aired.