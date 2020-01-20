THIS is why Sophie Piper has not yet opened up about her famous sister on Love Island

The 21-year-old has not mentioned her claim to fame on the ITV show

Sophie Piper has not yet mentioned her famous sister Rochelle Humes on Love Island, and now we have a theory as to why.

The 21-year-old has a brilliant relationship with her singer sister who is a presenter on This Morning and a former member of The Saturdays.

Speaking to The Metro, Dan Badham from law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish said: “Despite the reportedly close relationship between Sophie and Rochelle, we cannot rule out the possibility that Sophie was asked to sign an NDA or otherwise agreed to be bound by obligations of confidentiality.”

Unlike fellow Islander Paige Turley who opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi on the first episode of the show, Sophie has not mentioned her claim to fame.

Explaining why there might be a non-disclosure agreement in place Dan explained: “the value of Rochelle’s brand as a presenter is partly characterised by her ‘clean’ image.

“We would, therefore, expect that she would want to protect this and a well-structured NDA, with a clear definition of what constitutes ‘confidential information’ is a useful tool for achieving this purpose.”

“It is also worth remembering that Rochelle frequently works with ITV, who may be keen for Sophie not to damage this working relationship by making any revelations which are too private or sensitive (however exciting this may be for viewers),” he explained.

“If an NDA or other obligation of confidentiality is in place and is breached the usual remedies are to claim damages and/or seek an injunction in court to stop any more sharing of information which is subject to the NDA or confidentiality obligation.”

Love Island returns tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 pm.

Goss.ie have contacted ITV and representatives of Sophie and Rochelle for comment.