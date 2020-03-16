This is what Irish stars are doing during self-isolation

With social-distancing well and truly underway, it is difficult to know what to do with yourself on a day-to-day basis.

To find some inspiration, we have taken a look at what some of our favourite Irish influences are doing to stay productive during this uncertain time.

Here are some top tips from Irish stars so far:

Roz Purcell – Make daily goals

Roz Purcell has dedicated her self-isolation to doing things she has been putting off for the last while.

The 29-year-old regularly works from home, so she is a big fan of writing lists and sticking to them.

Her daily goals include things like reading books and catching up with extended family (over the phone of course!).

Roz also loves her food with three recipe books under her belt. It’s therefore only natural that she has been sharing cooking videos and easy to follow recipes on her Instagram page.

As an advocate of exercise, Roz has also been encouraging her followers to join her in working out at home. She has been posting her achievable full-body exercise plans on her stories.

The influencer has also been keeping up with news and updates.

She has shared some very useful information on her stories, like links to sound meditation and unemployment payments.

Don’t worry, she’s staying well clear of scare-mongering!

Lucy Kennedy – Occupy the kids

Lucy Kennedy has been trying to keep her kids occupied during this isolating time. The mother of three is all too familiar with the dreaded phrase “I’m bored”.

To help keep the kids entertained, the 43-year-old presenter has been sharing useful activity lists on her Instagram stories.

On today’s agenda: crafting Easter egg cards.

The presenter also believes in the importance of fresh air, so she is encouraging everyone to get out for quick walks.

She explained, “Even just a little 20 minute walk around the block to get some fresh air into your lungs”.

Holly Carpenter – Stay grateful

Holly admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that she sometimes feels worried or anxious during these tough times. To overcome this, she remains grateful.

The 28 year old states “any time I feel myself getting worried or anxious I just remind myself of how grateful I am that I don’t fall into the high risk category & spare a thought for those who do”.

The model also revealed that she struggles with no routine and like others, she has lost work this month.

Some ways that Holly has kept herself busy include planning makeup tutorials for her followers.

The LoveLift founder has also dedicated herself to DIY. If you check out her Instagram stories she has been doing some serious interiors work in her new home.

Plus she has been spending lots of time with her dogs, and we are all about that content.

James Patrice – Make Funny Videos

James Patrice is making the most of his time by doing what he does best – making hilarious videos.

Tik Tok is all the rage now, so expect to see a surge in new videos doing the rounds on social media.

The RTE presenter uploaded this hilarious video alongside his mum Fron, and we just can’t stop watching.

Ryan Tubridy – Get Reading

Presenter Ryan Tubridy has given some great book suggestions for while you are at home.

The Late Late Show host took to his Instagram Stories to share some of his suggestions for his followers who were bored at home.

He listed 6 different types of books to read and took photos of each book so you can see the author and the title.

Speaking of books, check out our brand new Goss Book Club – where will be reviewing a new book every week during this social distancing period.

Check out our Facebook group HERE.