This is reportedly why Caprice Bourett ended ‘toxic’ relationship with her pro Dancing on Ice partner

The 48-year-old was absent from Sunday's show after the pair 'parted ways'

On Sunday night’s episode of Dancing on Ice, celebrity star Caprice Bourett did not take to the ice.

The pro-dancer took part in the opening group number, but his former dance partner did not

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield announced that the 48-year-old had “parted ways” with her professional dance partner Hamish Gamen.

“Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways,” they revealed.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

A source revealed to The Sun that the actress ended their working relationship because he was “pushing her too hard” during their training sessions.

“Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained,” the source revealed.

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.”

The source revealed that their partnership was becoming “toxic” meaning a split was best for all involved.

“In the end it became completely unworkable for them to carry on and after speaking with the bosses they called it quits. It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone.”

Alternatively, a source close to the star told MailOnline that it was simply not true.

“The ‘pushing her too hard’ comment is untrue. She’s actually always wanted more hours on the ice and no days off,” they said.

“They never had a big row. Just didn’t happen. There have never been raised voices. Sometimes people just don’t get along without there being a huge argument. That just didn’t happen.”

An ITV source also confirmed that the star is back training on the Ice and is hoping to return to the show on Sunday.

“We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.”